Reviewing Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s results

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.72 N/A 5.54 1.72 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barnwell Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Barnwell Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $16.25, with potential upside of 96.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.