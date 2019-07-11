Reviewing Carriage Services Inc. (CSV)’s and Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW)’s results

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) and Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) compete with each other in the Personal Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services Inc. 19 1.28 N/A 0.46 42.69 Matthews International Corporation 38 0.67 N/A 2.14 16.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carriage Services Inc. and Matthews International Corporation. Matthews International Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carriage Services Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Carriage Services Inc. is presently more expensive than Matthews International Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carriage Services Inc. and Matthews International Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.9% Matthews International Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Carriage Services Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Matthews International Corporation’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Carriage Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Matthews International Corporation which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Matthews International Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carriage Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carriage Services Inc. and Matthews International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Matthews International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Carriage Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 40.01% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of Carriage Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of Matthews International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Carriage Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Matthews International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carriage Services Inc. 4.32% 1.4% 0.72% 13.66% -23.45% 26.13% Matthews International Corporation -1.5% -6.54% -13.2% -16.73% -29.54% -10.93%

For the past year Carriage Services Inc. had bullish trend while Matthews International Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Matthews International Corporation beats Carriage Services Inc.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 170 funeral homes in 28 states; and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products used to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and producers of pharmaceuticals. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.