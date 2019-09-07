Reviewing Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)’s and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s results

Both Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) compete on a level playing field in the Metal Fabrication industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation 47 0.98 N/A 3.30 13.64 Ryerson Holding Corporation 8 0.05 N/A 3.32 2.46

Demonstrates Carpenter Technology Corporation and Ryerson Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ryerson Holding Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carpenter Technology Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Ryerson Holding Corporation 0.00% 166.1% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carpenter Technology Corporation are 2.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Ryerson Holding Corporation has 2.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carpenter Technology Corporation and Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ryerson Holding Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s potential downside is -2.23% and its consensus target price is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carpenter Technology Corporation and Ryerson Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.4% and 92.5%. About 0.6% of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Ryerson Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -6.31% -6.58% -7.99% -0.73% -18.78% 26.4% Ryerson Holding Corporation -1.57% -0.97% -8.72% 15.58% -33.11% 28.71%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials. The company serves various industries, such as commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durables production, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agriculture equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.