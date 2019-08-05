Reviewing Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)’s and Its Peers results

As Metal Fabrication company, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carpenter Technology Corporation has 93.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.13% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Metal Fabrication companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carpenter Technology Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.50% 5.10% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Carpenter Technology Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation N/A 46 13.64 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Carpenter Technology Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carpenter Technology Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.25 2.60

As a group, Metal Fabrication companies have a potential upside of 127.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carpenter Technology Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -6.31% -6.58% -7.99% -0.73% -18.78% 26.4% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carpenter Technology Corporation are 2.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s rivals have 2.56 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.41 shows that Carpenter Technology Corporation is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.