Reviewing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART)’s and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s results

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 4.36 N/A 0.37 28.02 Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.07 N/A 0.89 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Select Bancorp Inc. Select Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Select Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Select Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Select Bancorp Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Select Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 48%. Insiders held 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 36.41% stronger performance while Select Bancorp Inc. has -8.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Select Bancorp Inc. beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.