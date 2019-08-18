Reviewing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART)’s and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s results

Both Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.30 N/A 0.37 28.02 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.65 N/A 2.28 11.87

Demonstrates Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.1% and 33.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was more bullish than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.