Reviewing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART)’s and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s results

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.52 N/A 0.37 28.02 C&F Financial Corporation 50 1.86 N/A 5.36 10.14

Demonstrates Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. C&F Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, C&F Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 35.7%. About 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, C&F Financial Corporation has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than C&F Financial Corporation.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.