Reviewing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART)’s and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s results

We are comparing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.32 N/A 0.37 28.02 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.78 N/A 1.45 17.76

Table 1 demonstrates Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares and 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.