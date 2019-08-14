Reviewing Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO)’s and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.39 N/A 2.70 13.00 DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.30 N/A 2.58 17.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DNB Financial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Carolina Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carolina Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Financial Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DNB Financial Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carolina Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.9% and 32.7%. 5.1% are Carolina Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% are DNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than DNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.