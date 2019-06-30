Reviewing Carnival plc (CUK)’s and Its Competitors results

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) is a company in the General Entertainment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carnival plc has 7.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.88% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Carnival plc has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 30.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carnival plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival plc 0.00% 12.70% 7.30% Industry Average 16.20% 12.70% 7.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Carnival plc and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival plc N/A 53 11.99 Industry Average 632.29M 3.90B 18.36

Carnival plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Carnival plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.00 2.08

The potential upside of the competitors is -11.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carnival plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival plc -0.94% -0.77% -6.61% -9.17% -21.02% 7.92% Industry Average 0.00% 6.69% 1.70% 0.11% 0.00% 9.76%

For the past year Carnival plc was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Carnival plc has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Carnival plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Carnival plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carnival plc.

Risk & Volatility

Carnival plc is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Carnival plc’s peers are 16.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Dividends

Carnival plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carnival plc’s peers beat Carnival plc on 7 of the 6 factors.