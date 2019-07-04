Reviewing Carnival Corporation (CCL)’s and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Corporation 54 1.68 N/A 4.39 12.26 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 92 1.98 N/A 1.30 75.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carnival Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carnival Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carnival Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carnival Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.3% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Carnival Corporation’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carnival Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Corporation 0 8 5 2.38 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Carnival Corporation’s upside potential is 24.10% at a $57.31 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is $123, which is potential 24.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is looking more favorable than Carnival Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of Carnival Corporation shares and 85.4% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares. 0.1% are Carnival Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival Corporation -0.43% 0.09% -5.71% -8.11% -17.02% 9.11% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation -4.5% -6.15% 4.13% 21.14% -17.02% 38.32%

For the past year Carnival Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Carnival Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.