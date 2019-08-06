Reviewing Carnival Corporation (CCL)’s and Its Competitors results

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) is a company in the Resorts & Casinos industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Carnival Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carnival Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 6.90% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Carnival Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Corporation N/A 53 11.11 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Carnival Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Carnival Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Carnival Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Industry Average 0.00 2.36 3.60 2.68

With average target price of $56.42, Carnival Corporation has a potential upside of 25.69%. As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Carnival Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carnival Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Carnival Corporation had bearish trend while Carnival Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carnival Corporation are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Carnival Corporation’s competitors have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carnival Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carnival Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Carnival Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carnival Corporation’s competitors are 39.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Carnival Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carnival Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Carnival Corporation.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.