Reviewing CarMax Inc. (KMX)’s and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s results

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) compete with each other in the Auto Dealerships sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax Inc. 74 0.70 N/A 5.05 17.40 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights CarMax Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6% Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CarMax Inc. are 2.2 and 0.5. Competitively, Lazydays Holdings Inc. has 1.3 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CarMax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lazydays Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CarMax Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$99.63 is CarMax Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 18.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CarMax Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. CarMax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarMax Inc. -1.22% 0.69% 12.01% 48.82% 16.87% 39.9% Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48%

For the past year CarMax Inc. has 39.9% stronger performance while Lazydays Holdings Inc. has -6.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CarMax Inc. beats Lazydays Holdings Inc.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.