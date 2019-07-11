Reviewing CarMax Inc. (KMX)’s and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s results

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Dealerships. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax Inc. 71 0.74 N/A 4.79 15.83 Copart Inc. 62 9.04 N/A 1.98 33.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CarMax Inc. and Copart Inc. Copart Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CarMax Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CarMax Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 4.6% Copart Inc. 0.00% 31.3% 21.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.29 beta indicates that CarMax Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Copart Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CarMax Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Copart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. CarMax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Copart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CarMax Inc. and Copart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Copart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CarMax Inc. has an average target price of $92.43, and a 4.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, Copart Inc.’s average target price is $67, while its potential downside is -12.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that CarMax Inc. looks more robust than Copart Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CarMax Inc. and Copart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.5%. 0.4% are CarMax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.91% of Copart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarMax Inc. -2.33% 1.16% 23.7% 15.49% 17.17% 20.99% Copart Inc. 0.14% 1.69% 24.15% 31.91% 19.24% 38.78%

For the past year CarMax Inc. was less bullish than Copart Inc.

Summary

Copart Inc. beats CarMax Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.