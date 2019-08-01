Reviewing CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA)’s results

Both CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CareTrust REIT Inc.
|23
|14.01
|N/A
|0.72
|35.29
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|26
|7.35
|N/A
|0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Global Medical REIT Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CareTrust REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CareTrust REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|8%
|4.5%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given CareTrust REIT Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CareTrust REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of CareTrust REIT Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 7.62%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CareTrust REIT Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CareTrust REIT Inc.
|4.3%
|5.12%
|14.53%
|30.19%
|66.87%
|36.67%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
CareTrust REIT Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Global Medical REIT Inc.
CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.