Reviewing CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA)’s results

Both CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. 23 14.01 N/A 0.72 35.29 Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 7.35 N/A 0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Global Medical REIT Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CareTrust REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.5% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CareTrust REIT Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of CareTrust REIT Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 7.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CareTrust REIT Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareTrust REIT Inc. 4.3% 5.12% 14.53% 30.19% 66.87% 36.67% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Global Medical REIT Inc.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.