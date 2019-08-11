Reviewing Career Education Corporation (CECO)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

Both Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation 18 2.53 N/A 0.88 21.52 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.20 N/A 0.73 22.54

Table 1 demonstrates Career Education Corporation and Laureate Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Laureate Education Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Career Education Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Career Education Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Laureate Education Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Career Education Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Laureate Education Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Career Education Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Career Education Corporation and Laureate Education Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Career Education Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -17.77% and an $18 average target price. Competitively Laureate Education Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 12.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Laureate Education Inc. appears more favorable than Career Education Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Career Education Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Career Education Corporation shares. Competitively, Laureate Education Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year Career Education Corporation has stronger performance than Laureate Education Inc.

Summary

Career Education Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Laureate Education Inc.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.