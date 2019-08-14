Reviewing Career Education Corporation (CECO)’s and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s results

Both Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation 18 2.54 N/A 0.88 21.52 LAIX Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Career Education Corporation and LAIX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Career Education Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival LAIX Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Career Education Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LAIX Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Career Education Corporation and LAIX Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LAIX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Career Education Corporation is $18, with potential downside of -17.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of Career Education Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of LAIX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Career Education Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.47% of LAIX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Career Education Corporation has stronger performance than LAIX Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Career Education Corporation beats LAIX Inc.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.