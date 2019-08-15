Reviewing Career Education Corporation (CECO)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Career Education Corporation has 86% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. 2% of Career Education Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Career Education Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.90% 12.90% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Career Education Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation N/A 18 21.52 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Career Education Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Career Education Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

Career Education Corporation presently has an average target price of $18, suggesting a potential downside of -18.00%. The peers have a potential upside of -10.19%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Career Education Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Career Education Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Career Education Corporation has stronger performance than Career Education Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Career Education Corporation are 3 and 3. Competitively, Career Education Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Career Education Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Career Education Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Career Education Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, Career Education Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Career Education Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Career Education Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.