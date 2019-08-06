Reviewing CareDx Inc (CDNA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Research Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareDx Inc has 95.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.25% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CareDx Inc has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CareDx Inc and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx Inc 0.00% -68.40% -42.20% Industry Average 3.79% 3.80% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CareDx Inc and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx Inc N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 18.70M 493.30M 138.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CareDx Inc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx Inc 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.65

CareDx Inc presently has an average price target of $37, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 56.61%. Given CareDx Inc’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CareDx Inc is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CareDx Inc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareDx Inc -0.64% -8.64% 21.1% 21.6% 170.83% 30.35% Industry Average 1.97% 3.17% 10.80% 14.71% 48.38% 21.00%

For the past year CareDx Inc has stronger performance than CareDx Inc’s competitors.

Liquidity

CareDx Inc has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, CareDx Inc’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.00 Quick Ratio. CareDx Inc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CareDx Inc’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that CareDx Inc is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CareDx Inc’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CareDx Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CareDx Inc beats CareDx Inc’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, CareDx and Olerup. Its commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. The company also offers Olerup SSP, a set of human leukocyte antigen typing used prior to hematopoietic stem cell/bone marrow transplantation and organ transplantation. In addition, it is involved in developing AlloSure, a next-generation sequencing-based test to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA after transplantation. The company markets its AlloMap solution to healthcare providers through its direct sales force that targets transplant centers and their physicians, coordinators, and nurse practitioners. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.