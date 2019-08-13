Reviewing Care.com Inc. (CRCM)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 17 1.50 N/A 1.15 9.56 Match Group Inc. 64 12.15 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc. Match Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Care.com Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Care.com Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Risk & Volatility

Care.com Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Match Group Inc. has a 0.28 beta and it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Care.com Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Match Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Care.com Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$25.5 is Care.com Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 173.31%. Competitively the average price target of Match Group Inc. is $77.25, which is potential -4.16% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Care.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Care.com Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.6% are Match Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Care.com Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while Match Group Inc. has 76.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.