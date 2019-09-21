Reviewing Care.com Inc. (CRCM)’s and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s results

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.64 N/A 1.15 9.56 Groupon Inc. 3 0.64 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Care.com Inc. and Groupon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Care.com Inc. and Groupon Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Care.com Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. From a competition point of view, Groupon Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Care.com Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Groupon Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Care.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Care.com Inc. and Groupon Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Groupon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Care.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.08% and an $13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Care.com Inc. and Groupon Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 63.9% respectively. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year Care.com Inc. was more bearish than Groupon Inc.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats Groupon Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.