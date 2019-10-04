Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s results

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 30 2.21 36.44M 0.22 128.87 Viad Corp 66 1.77 19.83M 1.78 38.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cardtronics plc and Viad Corp. Viad Corp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cardtronics plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cardtronics plc’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Viad Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 122,900,505.90% 2.8% 0.6% Viad Corp 30,113,895.22% 11.1% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Viad Corp’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Viad Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Cardtronics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cardtronics plc shares and 93.1% of Viad Corp shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Viad Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Cardtronics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Viad Corp.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.