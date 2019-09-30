Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Both Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 30 2.21 36.44M 0.22 128.87 TransUnion 82 1.94 186.99M 1.61 51.45

In table 1 we can see Cardtronics plc and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cardtronics plc’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and TransUnion’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 122,693,602.69% 2.8% 0.6% TransUnion 227,731,092.44% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that Cardtronics plc is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. TransUnion’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cardtronics plc and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, TransUnion’s consensus target price is $84.33, while its potential upside is 4.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are TransUnion’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Cardtronics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than TransUnion.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 12 of the 14 factors Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.