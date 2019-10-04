Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

We are comparing Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 30 2.16 36.44M 0.22 128.87 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.00 35.18M -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cardtronics plc and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 122,776,280.32% 2.8% 0.6% Steel Connect Inc. 2,001,479,205.78% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc. on the other hand, has 0.16 beta which makes it 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cardtronics plc is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Steel Connect Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Steel Connect Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cardtronics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has stronger performance than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.