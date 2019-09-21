Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s results

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.03 N/A 0.22 128.87 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 5 11.16 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cardtronics plc and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Cardtronics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardtronics plc and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.8%. Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Cardtronics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cardtronics plc beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.