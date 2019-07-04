Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and Its Peers results

As Business Services company, Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Cardtronics plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cardtronics plc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.80% 0.60% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cardtronics plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc N/A 31 154.89 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Cardtronics plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cardtronics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

$39 is the average price target of Cardtronics plc, with a potential upside of 37.57%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Cardtronics plc’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics plc is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardtronics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Cardtronics plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Cardtronics plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Cardtronics plc is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cardtronics plc’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cardtronics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cardtronics plc shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Cardtronics plc’s peers.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.