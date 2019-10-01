Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s results

Both Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 30 2.21 36.44M 0.22 128.87 Fiserv Inc. 105 2.24 327.68M 2.47 42.68

In table 1 we can see Cardtronics plc and Fiserv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cardtronics plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fiserv Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and Fiserv Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 122,693,602.69% 2.8% 0.6% Fiserv Inc. 310,714,963.02% 46.6% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cardtronics plc’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fiserv Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cardtronics plc and Fiserv Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Fiserv Inc. is $116.25, which is potential 12.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cardtronics plc and Fiserv Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.12%. Cardtronics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Fiserv Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has weaker performance than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.