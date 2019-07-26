Reviewing Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s results

As Business Services companies, Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 0.98 N/A 0.22 154.89 comScore Inc. 14 0.54 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cardtronics plc and comScore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cardtronics plc and comScore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.35 beta means Cardtronics plc’s volatility is 35.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. comScore Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. comScore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cardtronics plc and comScore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cardtronics plc has a consensus target price of $39, and a 39.29% upside potential. On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential upside is 553.52% and its average target price is $23.2. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than Cardtronics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cardtronics plc and comScore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.9%. 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65% comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26%

For the past year Cardtronics plc had bullish trend while comScore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cardtronics plc beats comScore Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.