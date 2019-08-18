Reviewing Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)’s and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s results

Both Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics Inc. 21 4.64 N/A -1.85 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cardlytics Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardlytics Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cardlytics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Cardlytics Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cardlytics Inc. has an average price target of $33.33, and a -1.91% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Cardlytics Inc. shares and 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc. shares. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated has 82.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Cardlytics Inc. has 162.23% stronger performance while Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Live Ventures Incorporated.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.