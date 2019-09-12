Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s results

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 7.22 N/A 0.05 848.70 Viveve Medical Inc. N/A 0.30 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Viveve Medical Inc. has a -0.29 beta and it is 129.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are 4.3 and 3.8. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc. has 4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viveve Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Viveve Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.