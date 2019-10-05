Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 49 62.82 33.79M 0.05 848.70 Stryker Corporation 218 2.50 328.61M 5.17 40.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Stryker Corporation. Stryker Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 69,255,995.08% 1.5% 1% Stryker Corporation 150,987,869.88% 33.2% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stryker Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Stryker Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

$41 is Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -13.63%. Competitively the average target price of Stryker Corporation is $228.5, which is potential 6.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stryker Corporation looks more robust than Cardiovascular Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 76.2% respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.61%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Stryker Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Stryker Corporation beats Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.