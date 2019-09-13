Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.32 N/A 0.05 848.70 Electromed Inc. 5 1.65 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 demonstrates Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Electromed Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Electromed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 32.4%. 3.61% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Electromed Inc. has 8.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Electromed Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.