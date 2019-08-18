Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s results

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 40 6.79 N/A 0.05 848.70 Cutera Inc. 19 2.57 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Cutera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cutera Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Cutera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Cutera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is $41, with potential downside of -15.11%. Meanwhile, Cutera Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -18.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. looks more robust than Cutera Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Cutera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 93.8% respectively. 3.61% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Cutera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cutera Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Cutera Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.