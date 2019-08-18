Reviewing Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)’s and Its Peers results

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is a company in the Drugs Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cardinal Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.50% of all Drugs Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cardinal Health Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 0.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cardinal Health Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.06% 15.70% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cardinal Health Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health Inc. N/A 48 300.86 Industry Average 119.11M 185.95B 161.32

Cardinal Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Cardinal Health Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.28

With consensus target price of $51, Cardinal Health Inc. has a potential upside of 18.08%. The potential upside of the competitors is 7.42%. Given Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardinal Health Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardinal Health Inc. 2.19% -3.85% -3.93% -6.21% -8.83% 2.53% Industry Average 1.25% 2.67% 17.75% 11.09% 7.74% 15.15%

For the past year Cardinal Health Inc. has weaker performance than Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Cardinal Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Cardinal Health Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Cardinal Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Cardinal Health Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cardinal Health Inc.’s competitors are 12.67% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers beat Cardinal Health Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities that manufacture, prepare, and deliver radiopharmaceuticals, as well as operates direct-to-patient specialty pharmacies; offers logistics, marketing, and other services; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The companyÂ’s Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular products; wound care products; surgical drapes, gowns, and apparel; exam and surgical gloves; fluid suction and collection systems; and incontinence, enteral feeding, urology, operating room supply, electrode and needle, and syringe and sharps disposal product lines. It also distributes medical, surgical, and laboratory products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers, as well as to patients in the home; and assembles and sells sterile and non-sterile procedure kits. In addition, it offers supply chain services to healthcare providers; and post-acute care management, and transition services and software to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.