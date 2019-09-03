Reviewing Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s and Its Rivals results

As Business Software & Services company, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carbonite Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.8% of Carbonite Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carbonite Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.50% 1.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Carbonite Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Carbonite Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

Carbonite Inc. presently has an average target price of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 162.30%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.41%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbonite Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend while Carbonite Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Carbonite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s peers are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Carbonite Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbonite Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.