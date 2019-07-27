Reviewing Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 1.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 101 4.19 N/A 3.56 26.97

Table 1 demonstrates Carbonite Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carbonite Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Citrix Systems Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Carbonite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Citrix Systems Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Carbonite Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carbonite Inc. has a 38.81% upside potential and an average price target of $25. On the other hand, Citrix Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 6.71% and its consensus price target is $102. The results provided earlier shows that Carbonite Inc. appears more favorable than Citrix Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 4.2% of Carbonite Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% Citrix Systems Inc. -1.54% -6.07% -8.54% -10.25% -10.02% -6.27%

For the past year Carbonite Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Citrix Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.