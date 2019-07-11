Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.96 N/A -3.53 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 98 1.45 N/A 7.33 5.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Stamps.com Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

The average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $18.67, with potential upside of 1.91%. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80.6 average price target and a 71.38% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stamps.com Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.