Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.24 N/A 1.16 37.45

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Progress Software Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carbon Black Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Carbon Black Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Carbon Black Inc. has a -17.62% downside potential and an average price target of $21.5. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 29.70% and its consensus price target is $49. The data provided earlier shows that Progress Software Corporation appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Progress Software Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Carbon Black Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.