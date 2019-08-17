Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

As Application Software companies, Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 7.26 N/A -3.53 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, NetSol Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Carbon Black Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.73% for Carbon Black Inc. with consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.5% are NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance while NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.