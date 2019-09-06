Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s results

Since Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.40 N/A -3.53 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 141 27.18 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. Its rival MongoDB Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MongoDB Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Carbon Black Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$21.5 is Carbon Black Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -17.24%. On the other hand, MongoDB Inc.’s potential upside is 3.56% and its consensus price target is $155.8. Based on the data given earlier, MongoDB Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was less bullish than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.