Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s results

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.61 N/A -3.53 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.57 N/A 0.43 20.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carbon Black Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.29% and an $18.67 consensus price target. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 15.38% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. 3% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was more bullish than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.