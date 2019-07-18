Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.40% -60.10% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

With average target price of $18, Carbon Black Inc. has a potential downside of -3.12%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.60%. Carbon Black Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Dividends

Carbon Black Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.