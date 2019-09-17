Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Carbon Black Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.40% -60.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 157.79%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbon Black Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Dividends

Carbon Black Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.