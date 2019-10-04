Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

We are contrasting Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 25 -1.47 56.81M -3.53 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.00 2.59M -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 223,485,444.53% -126.4% -60.1% Creative Realities Inc. 143,228,446.61% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Carbon Black Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carbon Black Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has stronger performance than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.