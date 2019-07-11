Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

Both Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.93 N/A -3.53 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.76 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carbon Black Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 2.53% for Carbon Black Inc. with average price target of $18.67. On the other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s potential upside is 10.80% and its average price target is $68. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carbon Black Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 92.1% respectively. Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.