Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.43 N/A -3.53 0.00 Cision Ltd. 11 1.43 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Cision Ltd. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$21.5 is Carbon Black Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -17.59%. Competitively Cision Ltd. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 96.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cision Ltd. looks more robust than Carbon Black Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares. 2.6% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.