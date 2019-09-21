Reviewing CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 74% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CARBO Ceramics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CARBO Ceramics Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CARBO Ceramics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. has -63.22% weaker performance while CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s competitors have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

CARBO Ceramics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CARBO Ceramics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s peers beat CARBO Ceramics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.