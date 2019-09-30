Reviewing CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)’s and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 -0.10 19.64M -2.69 0.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 2 0.01 11.28M -5.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 1,018,091,337.93% 0% 0% Basic Energy Services Inc. 724,982,325.34% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Basic Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. CARBO Ceramics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 108.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 89.6%. 3.3% are CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Summary

CARBO Ceramics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Basic Energy Services Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.