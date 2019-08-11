Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.74 N/A -2.10 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.41% at a $28.14 consensus target price. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 614.44% and its consensus target price is $6.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.