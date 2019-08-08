Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

We are contrasting Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 55.61 N/A -2.10 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.38 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Trevena Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 17.05% at a $28.14 average target price. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 272.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.